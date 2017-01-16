Trudeau in Kelowna?

Photo: Instagram

Will he visit – or not?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on a cross-Canada tour, meeting with Canadians in town-hall events as well as in coffee shops and restaurants, "answering your questions and listening to your ideas on how we can build a better Canada."

So far, he's visited small towns in Ontario and is currently making his way through Atlantic Canada. He'll soon sweep through Western Canada.

It's unclear whether Trudeau will visit Kelowna, where Liberal MP Stephen Fuhr won a surprise victory in the last federal election.

Trudeau's B.C. schedule has not been released – and neither the PM's staff nor Fuhr have returned inquiries from Castanet about whether Trudeau will be in the Okanagan.

The last time Trudeau was in town, it was a hush-hush affair for a personal visit. He stayed at a private residence on a local winery property last summer.

Trudeau's tour has come under fire, labelled as a distraction for controversies that have been dogging him, including his vacation with the Aga Khan and his cash-for-access events.