Blue Monday isn't so bad

You would think today would be the worst day of the year as Okanagan residents are now receiving their holiday credit card bills, but it doesn't have to be. 

There is not doubt that debt can make for a stressful time of year, but Insolvency Trustee, Darrin Surminsky explains that there are ways to overcome dreaded debt.

1) Tackle holiday bills before they snowball

Don't ignore your bills because they won't just go away. Tackle them as soon as they arrive. 

2) Focus on paying down the principle 

Calculate interest as it will help you pay down debts.

3) Create a financial plan for 2017 

Surminsky suggests making a New Years's resolution to control how much you spend and making sure you stick to a budget. 

4) Seek help from debt experts 

Many people wait to seek help after it's too late. When people take action early they have more options to restructure their debt. 

