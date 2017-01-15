37392
36923

Kelowna  

Search for missing man

- | Story: 186107

Kelowna RCMP is looking for the public's help to find a missing Kelowna man.

Leo Dickenson, 69, was last seen on Jan. 12 by family who reported him as missing on Jan. 15.

Police say there's no indication of foul play at this time, but they are concerned for his health and well-being, as he suffers from a medical condition which requires daily medications.

It is out of character for Dickenson to be out of contact for this long, according to family.

Dickenson is described as a caucasian man, five feet eight inches (172 centimetres), 180 pounds (82 kilograms), grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown leather jacket, black leather shoes and glasses.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dickenson is asked to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637).

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

38006
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


37590


Real Estate
2934065
1114 Goldfinch Place
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$787,900
more details
38305


37780


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Precious
Precious Kelowna SPCA >


37589


38309


Road paving perfection

Road paving perfection

Must Watch
Everyone is watching this video of a road being paved because it is perfect.
andrew_garfield_still_has_so_much_love_for_ex_emma_stone.jpg
Andrew Garfield still has ‘so much love’ for ex Emma Stone
Showbiz
Andrew Garfield still has an "unconditional" bond with...
TheTango-ShortPeople-0113201710
Short people problems
Galleries
Shorter people have it so much harder than tall people think.
TheTango-ShortPeople-0113201700
Short people problems (2)
Galleries
If you’re a shorter person yourself, we’re sure...
Butterfly knife tricks that will make your inner Mom really nervous
Butterfly knife tricks that will make your inner Mom really nervous
Must Watch
If you want to be incredibly impressed and deeply nervous for...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
January 9, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37593