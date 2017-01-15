Search for missing man

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP is looking for the public's help to find a missing Kelowna man.

Leo Dickenson, 69, was last seen on Jan. 12 by family who reported him as missing on Jan. 15.

Police say there's no indication of foul play at this time, but they are concerned for his health and well-being, as he suffers from a medical condition which requires daily medications.

It is out of character for Dickenson to be out of contact for this long, according to family.

Dickenson is described as a caucasian man, five feet eight inches (172 centimetres), 180 pounds (82 kilograms), grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown leather jacket, black leather shoes and glasses.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dickenson is asked to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637).