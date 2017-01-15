Thaw expected in Valley

Photo: Denise E.

There could be rain in the Okanagan Valley by midweek.

Environment Canada reports the region's major cities – Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon – could experience a balmy five degrees Celsius (5 C) and showers on Wednesday. A chance of snow flurries is predicted for Tuesday.

The region has experienced colder than normal temperatures in December and January, although meteorologists say they have not been extreme.

The thermometer has already started to creep up from a low of minus 25 at one point last week.

On Sunday, Kelowna and Vernon are expected to reach a balmy minus seven (-7 C) and Penticton a mild minus five (-5 C).