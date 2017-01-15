38372
Kelowna  

Mixed bag of weather

UPDATE: 6:34 p.m.

While a thaw is expected in the Valley this week, a heavy snowfall warning has been issued for the North Okanagan, including Vernon, for Monday afternoon.

As a series of strong Pacific fronts hit the area, heavy snow is expected to continue from Monday afternoon into the night, with up to 20 centimetres of snow expected by Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, some of the snow is expected to be mixed with rain, as the temperature rises, but further snowfall is expected.

Environment Canada is urging people to continue watching for weather alerts and forecasts. Severe weather can be reported by email or by tweet using the hashtag #BCStorm.

ORIGINAL: 10:13 a.m.

There could be rain in the Okanagan Valley by midweek.

Environment Canada reports the region's major cities – Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon – could experience a balmy five degrees Celsius (5 C) and showers on Wednesday.  A chance of snow flurries is predicted for Tuesday.

The region has experienced colder than normal temperatures in December and January, although meteorologists say they have not been extreme.

The thermometer has already started to creep up from a low of minus 25 at one point last week.

On Sunday, Kelowna and Vernon are expected to reach a balmy minus seven (-7 C) and Penticton a mild minus five (-5 C).

Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
