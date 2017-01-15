37392
37932

Kelowna  

First grad of the year

- | Story: 186058

Friends and family of 369 Okanagan College students cheered on the soon-to-be former students during the college's first graduation convocation of 2017 on Saturday.

Sixty degrees were given out, along with 191 diplomas, 17 associate degrees and 101 certificates.

“Keep asking those questions,” said Okanagan College President Jim Hamilton. “If you do so, you will continue to transform yourselves and the communities of those around you.”

Okangan College began in the 1960s, and started offering third and fourth year courses in 1989. The College has campuses in Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon and Salmon Arm.

Students received degrees and diplomas from disciplines that ranged from water engineering technology to pharmacy technicians to early childhood education.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

37167
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


37590


Real Estate
2929620
1251 Kelglen Cres
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$438,000
more details
37167




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Deb
Deb Kelowna SPCA >


37589


34963


TheTango-DailyDose-0109201732

Daily Dose – January 15, 2017

Daily Dose
It’s a lazy Sunday. Go get into your comfy pants and enjoy some Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0110201742
Daily Dose – January 15, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Make it a great Sunday!
four_indicted_in_kim_kardashian_robbery_investigation.jpg
Four indicted in Kim Kardashian robbery investigation
Showbiz
French police have indicted four people for their alleged...
Guy is honest about why he is using social media
Guy is honest about why he is using social media
Must Watch
Please give us some likes on The Tango’s Facebook page
wayne_coyne_miley_cyrus_has_done_acid_plenty.jpg
Wayne Coyne: ‘Miley Cyrus has done acid plenty’
Music
Miley Cyrus's frequent collaborator Wayne Coyne alleges the...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
January 9, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37345