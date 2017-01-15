First grad of the year

Friends and family of 369 Okanagan College students cheered on the soon-to-be former students during the college's first graduation convocation of 2017 on Saturday.

Sixty degrees were given out, along with 191 diplomas, 17 associate degrees and 101 certificates.

“Keep asking those questions,” said Okanagan College President Jim Hamilton. “If you do so, you will continue to transform yourselves and the communities of those around you.”

Okangan College began in the 1960s, and started offering third and fourth year courses in 1989. The College has campuses in Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon and Salmon Arm.

Students received degrees and diplomas from disciplines that ranged from water engineering technology to pharmacy technicians to early childhood education.