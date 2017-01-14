DKA applauds mobile site

Photo: Insite

Downtown businesses are applauding Interior Health’s decision not to apply for a supervised consumption site on Leon Avenue.

Interior Health announced Friday they would instead be applying solely for a mobile safe-injection site in both Kelowna and Kamloops.

Nick Sintichakis, owner of Tonics Pub on Leon Avenue and a vocal opponent of a fixed safe-injection site on Leon, was thrilled with the news – though not everyone was happy.

“I think it's a fantastic, well thought out plan by Interior Health to have a mobile unit that will service the whole city,” he said. “I'm really, really, really pleased, and I'm probably speaking for all of us downtown, that they decided to help the city as a whole instead of targeting that one area.”

Sintichakis said that because the hotspots for drug overdoses are downtown and in Rutland, it's important to have a mobile unit, rather than a fixed location.

“The mobile unit just makes 100,000 per cent more sense,” he said.

Dan Allen, president of the Downtown Kelowna Association, also came out in out favour of the decision.

“We have talked extensively with Interior Health about a mobile unit which would travel to parts of the community where overdoses are happening right now,” Allen said. “ In our discussions, we believe a mobile unit will reach more people and have a greater impact.”

Blake Pfannenschmidt has had family members who have struggled with addiction, and he says safe-injection sites are extremely valuable.

"Things like this help them clean up their life," Pfannenschmidt said. "The biggest thing for them is the safety. Instead of them all passing around needles and transmitting diseases that way, at least there's that.

"Interior Health is the one who recommended this, you don't think there were studies and doctors and everyone that all came in to collaborate and decide that this is the best avenue we have as a solution at this point ... it wasn't just a whim."

Interior Health still needs to apply to the federal government for permission to operate the site. If Health Canada approves the site, it will be the first mobile service of its kind in Canada.