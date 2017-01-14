Elevate Kelowna happening

Photo: Contributed

A first time event, Elevate Kelowna Volume One, is taking place in the city on Sunday.

The event is for entrepreneurs, musicians, artists and creatives who crave the opportunity to be connected within the community.

There will also be a handful of local companies on hand and a silent auction at the end.

The event, in support of the BC Cancer Foundation, has mostly sold out, but there will be about 40 tickets set aside at the front door on a first come, first serve basis, say organizers.

It is from 5 to 9 p.m. at 1631 Dickson Ave., #1700.

For more information and to see the line-up of performers go to the Elevate Kelowna Facebook page.