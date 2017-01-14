37392
36358

Kelowna  

'It's a mobile crack house'

- | Story: 186053

Some Kelowna residents are upset with Interior Health's decision to apply for a mobile supervised consumption site.

Lance Johnson, a resident of Rutland and local business owner, is opposed to any safe-injection site, mobile or not, and he feels that his voice has gone unheard.

“I've talked to my neighbours up and down this street and everybody is vehemently opposed to putting any injection sites anywhere,” Johnson said. “We don't give drinks to alcoholics, we don't give places for rapists to rape people so why are we giving places for drugs?”

Johnson says he doesn't think the public was consulted on the issue, despite IH claiming to have engaged in public consultation.

IH announced its decision Friday. The Downtown Kelowna Association applauded the decision.

“What happened to democracy? We are a democracy are we not?” Johnson said, referring to a November Castanet poll that found 53 per cent of respondents don't want a safe-injection site in Kelowna.

Johnson says the only way to deal with drug addiction is to arrest addicts, charge them, and “give them a chance to clean up.”

While many in the medical community have touted the success of Vancouver's safe-injection site, Insite, which has been operating since 2003, Johnson is not convinced of their value.

“The word safe-injection site is a beautiful positive spin put on it by a marketing guy,” Johnson said. “It's a crack house, it's a mobile crack house.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


37590


Real Estate
2740191
3645 Carrington
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$349,000
more details
38034


38211


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Deb
Deb Kelowna SPCA >


37589




Guy is honest about why he is using social media

Guy is honest about why he is using social media

Must Watch
Please give us some likes on The Tango’s Facebook page
wayne_coyne_miley_cyrus_has_done_acid_plenty.jpg
Wayne Coyne: ‘Miley Cyrus has done acid plenty’
Music
Miley Cyrus's frequent collaborator Wayne Coyne alleges the...
TheTango-BestOfSeven-0112201792
Best of Seven – Simpsons signs
Galleries
When it comes to clever signs and slogans, no one does it better...
‘Indiana Jones’ re-cut as a ‘Bourne’ movie
‘Indiana Jones’ re-cut as a ‘Bourne’ movie
Must Watch
If “Indiana Jones” had been made today, instead of...
michael_keaton_felt_horrible_about_hidden_fences_gaffe.jpg
Michael Keaton ‘felt horrible’ about ‘Hidden Fences’ gaffe
Showbiz
Michael Keaton feels "horrible" about the controversy...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
January 9, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35686