Photo: File photo

Some Kelowna residents are upset with Interior Health's decision to apply for a mobile supervised consumption site.

Lance Johnson, a resident of Rutland and local business owner, is opposed to any safe-injection site, mobile or not, and he feels that his voice has gone unheard.

“I've talked to my neighbours up and down this street and everybody is vehemently opposed to putting any injection sites anywhere,” Johnson said. “We don't give drinks to alcoholics, we don't give places for rapists to rape people so why are we giving places for drugs?”

Johnson says he doesn't think the public was consulted on the issue, despite IH claiming to have engaged in public consultation.

IH announced its decision Friday. The Downtown Kelowna Association applauded the decision.

“What happened to democracy? We are a democracy are we not?” Johnson said, referring to a November Castanet poll that found 53 per cent of respondents don't want a safe-injection site in Kelowna.

Johnson says the only way to deal with drug addiction is to arrest addicts, charge them, and “give them a chance to clean up.”

While many in the medical community have touted the success of Vancouver's safe-injection site, Insite, which has been operating since 2003, Johnson is not convinced of their value.

“The word safe-injection site is a beautiful positive spin put on it by a marketing guy,” Johnson said. “It's a crack house, it's a mobile crack house.”