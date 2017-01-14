Hwy 33 standoff over

Photo: Castanet Staff

UPDATE: 12:42 p.m.

Police are leaving the scene at what appeared to be a standoff in Rutland.

RCMP at the scene say they responded to a report of man waving a knife around.

They couldn't find any evidence that actually happened, but brought the occupants of the home out one by one to determine what was happening.

Two occupants remained inside who were "under the weather" as officers entered the home with guns drawn.

All the occupants have now been allowed back into the building.

UPDATE: 12:34 p.m.

Police appear to have cleared the scene at a standoff off Highway 33 in Rutland.

Residents are going back into the building.

UPDATE: 12:23 p.m.

Two police officers with pistols drawn have entered a home on the corner of Muir and McKenzie roads in Rutland.

Highway 33 remains blocked, and four officers with rifles are in sniper positions with their weapons trained on the older home.

About 10 police cruisers are scattered around the area, and a group of people who may have left the home in question are gathered by one of the police vehicles. They do not appear to be in custody.

ORIGINAL: noon

Police have a section of Highway 33 blocked off for what appears to be an armed standoff situation.

Details are few, as the incident is still unfolding.

There are at least three RCMP vehicles at the scene near Muir Road, at the big corner heading up to the Black Mountain area.

Officers are on scene with rifles trained on an area below the highway.

