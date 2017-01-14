Hwy 33 standoff ends

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

Some witnesses of Saturday morning's police incident on McKenzie Road said they felt the RCMP's response to the report of a man waving a knife was overkill, but Const. Amadeo Vecchio defended the detachment's actions.

"When it's a weapon produced, public safety and officer safety is number one,” he said. “We're not going to go in there with our hands in our pockets, we have force options available to us, our members are highly trained in it.

“We have to make sure that we are in a position of dominance in order to control the situation as we are extricating people out of the house."

Police could find no evidence of a knife being used inside the house, and Vecchio said the occupants "were talking in mixed messages" about what actually took place.

No one was arrested at the scene.

UPDATE: 12:42 p.m.

Police are leaving the scene at what appeared to be a standoff in Rutland.

RCMP say they responded to a report of man waving a knife around.

They couldn't find any evidence that actually happened, but brought the occupants of the home out one by one to determine what was happening.

"Everybody was saying that they didn't see it, or had nothing to do about it or didn't have any knowledge or didn't know why we were here in the first instance," said Const. Amadeo Vecchio.

Two occupants remained inside who were "under the weather" as officers entered the home with guns drawn.

All the occupants have now been allowed back into the building.

UPDATE: 12:34 p.m.

Police appear to have cleared the scene at a standoff off Highway 33 in Rutland.

Residents are going back into the building.

UPDATE: 12:23 p.m.

Two police officers with pistols drawn have entered a home on the corner of Muir and McKenzie roads in Rutland.

Highway 33 remains blocked, and four officers with rifles are in sniper positions with their weapons trained on the older home.

About 10 police cruisers are scattered around the area, and a group of people who may have left the home in question are gathered by one of the police vehicles. They do not appear to be in custody.

– with files from Nich Johansen

ORIGINAL: noon

Police have a section of Highway 33 blocked off for what appears to be an armed standoff situation.

Details are few, as the incident is still unfolding.

There are at least three RCMP vehicles at the scene near Muir Road, at the big corner heading up to the Black Mountain area.

Officers are on scene with rifles trained on an area below the highway.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.

