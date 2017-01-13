38372
Kelowna  

Have you seen Jim?

RCMP are requesting the public's help to locate a missing man.

James Chernenkoff was last seen Jan. 10.

There is nothing to indicate foul play, but police are concerned for Chernenkoff’s health and well-being.

Friends and family say it's out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Chernenkoff, who has been well known in local rugby circles for years, is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • 53 years old
  • Six feet three inches tall
  • 271 pounds
  • brown hair
  • brown eyes

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

37351