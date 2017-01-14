37392

Kelowna  

Keep those hydrants clear

A friendly reminder from your local fire department, make sure fire hydrants are clear of snow.

Castanet placed a call to fire departments in Kelowna and West Kelowna after a resident complained a city snow plow driver left the hydrant on his street under an avalanche of snow.

Travis Whiting, deputy fire chief with the Kelowna Fire Department, said city plow operators are supposed to swing back and clear any fire hydrants that may get covered up during the course of their rounds.

"This being an unusually heavy winter for snow, we haven't had any pf these issues reported to us, and we haven't had any notes left," said Whiting.

He said residents should be aware it is their responsibility to keep the area around hydrants clear of snow.

"In years like this, it can be tough, but it's certainly a critical piece of our response."

As part of the city's life safety bylaw, Whiting said a one-metre space must be maintained around a fire hydrant.

It's much the same in West Kelowna.

While language in the fire department's bylaw is not specific, he said the fire department does have the power to ensure hydrants are properly cleared and accessible.

"It's for their own safety and protection," said Brolund.

He said the fire department does have the ability to recommend fines, but says education an compliance is what they ultimately strive for.

The reminder comes at a good time as more snow is forecast for early next week as the temperature begins to warm up.

