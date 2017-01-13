Safe injection goes mobile

Photo: Interior Health Mayor Colin Basran, Dr. Silvina Mema and MLA Norm Letnick at stakeholder meeting on mobile safe-injection services.

Interior Health is applying for mobile safe-injection sites in both Kelowna and Kamloops.

IH officials met with community stakeholders in both communities, Friday, to discuss its application to Health Canada for mobile supervised consumption services.

“Kamloops and Kelowna continue to experience the highest number of overdose deaths in Interior Health,” said Health Minister Terry Lake.

“Kamloops had well over four times as many overdose deaths last year than in 2015, and in Kelowna the numbers have doubled."

Lake said supervised consumption is one of a number of tools the province is using to help address the opioid crisis.

"Interior Health’s application to Health Canada puts us one step closer to implementing this important service that can help save lives in the two hardest-hit communities in the Interior.”

The decision follows public consultation and stakeholder meetings, along with consideration of data showing where overdoses are occurring in the two cities.

The mobile units would provide supervision, support and other health-care services in an outreach model.

“Our data shows that in Kamloops, overdoses are occurring most often in both the North Shore and downtown areas. In Kelowna, our data also shows two hot-spots – one being in the downtown core and the other in Rutland,” said Dr. Trevor Corneil, chief medical health officer with Interior Health.

“A mobile service is the best way to make supervised consumption services accessible in the areas where it is needed most.”

Mobile units would operate from a small bus, RV or van that has been retrofitted with the necessary equipment. Specific hours of operation and locations have not been finalized.

“Through our conversations with people who use drugs and other community stakeholders, we know that selecting the right time and place to offer this service will be crucial to its success,” said Corneil.

IH is still compiling material for the application. It's not known how long it will take for Health Canada to make a decision. If approved, the mobile service would be among the first in Canada.