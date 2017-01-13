Local royal cost unclear

Photo: Castanet Staff

We now know the total cost for B.C. to bring royalty to the province.

But it's unclear specifically how much it cost to tour them around the Okanagan Valley last fall.

The province released a breakdown of its costs Thursday, saying taxpayers spent a total of $613,363 on the royal tour of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their two young children.

While in the province, Will and Kate spent a day in the Okanagan, visiting UBC's Okanagan campus and sampling foods at Mission Hill winery in West Kelowna. However, the specific costs of those events are not available.

"With respect to the Taste of BC event in West Kelowna (at Mission Hill) – costs remained low as the produce was generously donated by B.C.’s agriculture sector and we were not charged to use the venue," said Karen van Marum, a spokeswoman with the province.

"The only costs incurred were for some travel of chefs to attend."

Meanwhile, the City of Kelowna paid $6,640 toward the visit: $4,214 for fencing, $2,100 for staff time and $326 for in-kind services and waived fees.