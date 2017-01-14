Foodie event of the year

Photo: Salt Food Photo

The 2017 Canadian Culinary Championships are just around the corner, and tickets are selling fast.

The event returns to Kelowna Feb. 3-4, and organizers say 90 per cent of the tickets are already spoken for.



Eleven top chefs will compete in three events over two days.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy dishes created by each competitor, along with their wine pairings.

The grand finale will include live entertainment by Johnny Reid and Danny Michel, as well as a live auction in support of the Canadian Olympic Foundation.



Tickets are available for the mystery wine pairing event on the Friday, and the Grand Finale on Saturday.

In the wine pairing, chefs must create a dish with local ingredients that best complements the wine they are given – in a set amount of time and with a set budget.

Guests can also vote for the people's choice winner. A silent auction of rare wines and other experiences will also be featured. Tickets are $145 plus tax.



On the final night of competition, anything goes. Chefs create their best dishes, and by evening’s end, Canada’s champion chef of 2017 will be crowned. Tickets for the finale are $275 plus tax.

"We are entering our seventh year hosting the Gold Medal Plates Grand Finale ... It is very gratifying to see how the community has embraced this event,” said event chair Judy Burns.

“The championships are one of the most significant culinary competitions held in Canada."



Once again, culinary students from Okanagan College will work under the competing chefs.

Net proceeds from the championships support Canada's Olympic athletes and high-performance programs. Since 2004, Gold Medal Plates has generated more than $12 million for the cause.

Tickets for events can be purchased online at www.goldmedalplates.com or by calling 778-883-3448.