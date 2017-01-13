First grads of 2017

Photo: Contributed

Okanagan College will graduate its first class of 2017 on Saturday.

Convocation ceremonies will take place at the Kelowna campus, recognizing 369 students graduating from 36 certificate, diploma, associate degree and bachelor degree programs.

These include: arts, business administration, computer science, engineering technologies, and practical nursing, among others.

The college will confer 60 degrees, 191 diplomas, 17 associate degrees, and 101 certificates.

Grads will arrive on campus at 10 a.m., and the procession will begin at 10:30 a.m. into the Centre for Learning atrium on KLO Road.

The winter convocation is the first of seven that take place this year. Students from all four campuses will cross the stage at the Kelowna campus to receive their credentials.

The ceremony will stream live on the college’s Facebook page.

In 2016, Okanagan College graduated more than 2,100 students.