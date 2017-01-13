37392

Kelowna  

Bridge chaos: That's my car!

Despite being on the other side of the world, Lanny Hoffmann likes to keep up to date on local news back home in Kelowna. And Thursday, while watching coverage of the chaos on the William R. Bennett Bridge, he noticed something familiar.

“I'm watching the video and it gets to the point of the car, and I'm like, 'wait a sec here, let me see that again,'” he said from Thailand.

“That's my car!”

Hoffman's green Oldsmobile Aurora appears to be the vehicle that rifle-toting Mounties surrounded in a high-profile police takedown Thursday morning.

He left the vehicle parked at his house in Rutland when he left the country for Thailand in December, but he found out it had been stolen from his property sometime this past weekend.

His brother had swung by the house to pick up his mail for him – and while talking to a neighbour, found out someone had broken into the home, stole a big-screen TV and made off with the car.

“(The neighbour) thought it was me, so he didn't do anything about it,” Hoffmann said.

Hoffman has since talked to the Kelowna RCMP and believes the car to be a total write off.

“Looking at the way the car is on the flatbed truck and all that, yeah, it's a write off. The back window is all smashed and all that,” Hoffmann said.

Despite the theft back home, he plans to brush it off and continue to enjoy his time in the sun.

“It's put a damper on it today, and probably the next couple days or whatever, but I'm not going to stop my travel and come home,” he said. “It wasn't a really fancy vehicle or anything, it was a car I paid $450 for.”

The two men arrested in Thursday's car chase appeared in court for a bail hearing Friday morning.

38100