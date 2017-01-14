38372

Kelowna  

Lt.-Gov. coming for a visit

B.C.'s Lieutenant Governor will be making a stop in the Central Okanagan next week.

As part of Canada's 150th birthday, the Honourable Judith Guichon, plans to visit 50 schools in the province.

In her New Year's message, the Lieutenant Governor says she plans to engage in conversation with youth in the province.

"To speak with students about Canada’s constitutional monarchy, to encourage their participation in our democracy and to share ideas about a healthy and sustainable future for all," she said in her message.

As part of the tour, Guichon will visit Chief Tomat Elementary in West Kelowna, Ecole KLO Middle School and Raymer Elementary in Kelowna.

The visits will take place next Friday, Jan. 20.

