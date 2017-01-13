37392

Kelowna  

Bridge suspects in court

Story: 185956

Two men arrested on the bridge over Okanagan Lake in a high-profile takedown are expected to appear in court in Kelowna.

Mounties with rifles and handguns drawn arrested two people after several cars, including an RCMP cruiser, were damaged in the chaos.

The men, both from Kelowna, are 33 years old and a 25 years old.

More details have been released about what led to the partial shutdown of the William R. Bennet bridge.

RCMP say police in Penticton stopped two people in a "suspicious vehicle" earlier in the morning. The driver sped off before police could speak with them.

Police chose not to pursue, but tipped nearby detachments off about the vehicle.

Police in West Kelowna also tried unsuccessfully to stop the vehicle.

"We very much appreciate the public’s patience when it comes to situations such as this," says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. "Making sure no one gets hurt is always our top goal, and that’s why we’re very pleased to have resources such as Air Services and police dogs to help us quickly conclude these type of situations."

The two men are facing multiple charges.

38170