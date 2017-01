A two-ton truck was smashed onto its side after a collision with a pickup in downtown Kelowna this morning.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. at Water and Clement, near Prospera Place. Police had the intersection partially blocked off to traffic as they worked to get the truck upright.

There was major damage to the pickup's front end.

There's no word yet on injuries.

Castanet will have more details as they become available.