'Dead of winter' behind us

The dead of winter has passed – or is a beacon of hope for winter-haters in colder parts of Canada.

Dave Phillips, senior climatologist at Environment Canada, says the date marks the spot statistically when there are more days of frigid temperatures behind us than ahead of us.

"I always think that should be a national holiday for people who are not big fans of winter," said Phillips.

The point is calculated by noting the average temperature for every day of the year. On the day that average hits its lowest, we've hit the "bottom of the well."

"Then it begins its slow, relentless rise to what we call the dog days of summer, which is the warmest moment statistically."

The dead of winter officially fell on Jan. 6 in Kelowna.

It landed on Jan. 3 in balmy Victoria and just day later in Vancouver, but many Canadian cities still have a wait ahead as they anticipate the arrival of spring.

Somewhat surprisingly, it arrived Thursday in Calgary, and comes today – ominously on Friday the 13th – in Regina.

Here's when the dead of winter arrives in some less fortunate cities across Canada: