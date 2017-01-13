38372

Kelowna  

'Dead of winter' behind us

- | Story: 185939

The dead of winter has passed – or is a beacon of hope for winter-haters in colder parts of Canada.

Dave Phillips, senior climatologist at Environment Canada, says the date marks the spot statistically when there are more days of frigid temperatures behind us than ahead of us.

"I always think that should be a national holiday for people who are not big fans of winter," said Phillips.

The point is calculated by noting the average temperature for every day of the year. On the day that average hits its lowest, we've hit the "bottom of the well."

"Then it begins its slow, relentless rise to what we call the dog days of summer, which is the warmest moment statistically."

The dead of winter officially fell on Jan. 6 in Kelowna.

It landed on Jan. 3 in balmy Victoria and just day later in Vancouver, but many Canadian cities still have a wait ahead as they anticipate the arrival of spring.

Somewhat surprisingly, it arrived Thursday in Calgary, and comes today – ominously on Friday the 13th – in Regina.

Here's when the dead of winter arrives in some less fortunate cities across Canada:

  • Edmonton — Jan. 14
  • Ottawa — Jan. 19
  • Montreal — Jan. 21
  • Toronto — Jan. 23
  • Halifax — Feb. 2
  • St. John's, NL — Feb. 8
  • Iqaluit — Feb. 11
Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


37590


Real Estate
2935499
2351 Boucherie
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,795,000
more details
38034


37593


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Bella
Bella Kelowna SPCA >


37589


36049


Darth Vader shoveling while unicycling and playing flaming bagpipes

Darth Vader shoveling while unicycling and playing flaming bagpipes

Must Watch
Yup, that’s pretty much exactly what is happening in this video. The driveways of Hoth are no match for the dark lord.
Predicting fashion in the year 2000 from 1939
Predicting fashion in the year 2000 from 1939
Must Watch
I don’t know about you guys, but I always carry candy for...
TheTango-DailyDose-0111201710
Daily Dose – January 13, 2017
Daily Dose
All aboard today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0112201701
Daily Dose – January 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
This post needs more bacon.
ed_sheerans_third_album_gets_release_date.jpg
Ed Sheeran’s third album gets release date
Music
Ed Sheeran has set a release date for his hotly anticipated third...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
January 9, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
33119