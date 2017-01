Photo: Contributed

Traffic has been slowed near the William R. Bennett Bridge for the second time Thursday after a woman crashed her car just after 9 p.m., blocking two of the three westbound lanes just east of the bridge.

An ambulance was on scene, attending to the driver of the vehicle, but a witness said she appeared to be OK.

The bridge was temporarily closed earlier in the day, when police apprehended and arrested two people in a vehicle at gunpoint.