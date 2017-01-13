37392
38196

Kelowna  

No tobogganing here

- | Story: 185929

Madison Erhardt

Tobogganers at a Kelowna park are being told their fun may be too dangerous. 

The city has put up No Tobogganing signs at Summerside Park in Southeast Kelowna. 

The signs initially implied no sliding was allowed anywhere in the park, but staff amended them with an arrow to clarify the area the city is concerned about.

Staff say sledding is OK, but there are certain areas people are encouraged to avoid. 

Parks service manager Ian Wilson says: "There was an unfortunate accident where somebody hit a tree last weekend, and our staff surveyed the condition of some of the popular tobogganing areas.

"We're putting up a few signs because we think it's the right thing to do. The last thing we want to see is anybody getting hurt."

He added: "There's a few sites, like Summerside Park in Southeast Kelowna, where tobogganing is fine for most of the park, but there's one corner where we have some concerns. If you get going fast enough, you can possibly shoot over a bank and into some trees at the bottom."

The city wants to ensure that sledding is done safely. When selecting a sledding hill, consider the entire area to make sure it is safe.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

38163
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36599


37590


Real Estate
2925585
2098 Boucherie Rd, West Kelowna, BC
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$160,000
more details
36513




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sparta
Sparta Kelowna SPCA >


36634


37968


TheTango-DailyDose-0111201710

Daily Dose – January 13, 2017

Daily Dose
All aboard today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0112201701
Daily Dose – January 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
This post needs more bacon.
ed_sheerans_third_album_gets_release_date.jpg
Ed Sheeran’s third album gets release date
Music
Ed Sheeran has set a release date for his hotly anticipated third...
TheTango-BoredAtWork-0111201782
Bored @ Work
Galleries
When work gets a little boring, you need to find new ways to...
TheTango-BoredAtWork-0111201772
Bored @ Work (2)
Galleries
You need to find a way to spice up the 9-5 routine.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
January 9, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38014
36358