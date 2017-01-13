No tobogganing here

Madison Erhardt

Tobogganers at a Kelowna park are being told their fun may be too dangerous.

The city has put up No Tobogganing signs at Summerside Park in Southeast Kelowna.

The signs initially implied no sliding was allowed anywhere in the park, but staff amended them with an arrow to clarify the area the city is concerned about.

Staff say sledding is OK, but there are certain areas people are encouraged to avoid.

Parks service manager Ian Wilson says: "There was an unfortunate accident where somebody hit a tree last weekend, and our staff surveyed the condition of some of the popular tobogganing areas.

"We're putting up a few signs because we think it's the right thing to do. The last thing we want to see is anybody getting hurt."



He added: "There's a few sites, like Summerside Park in Southeast Kelowna, where tobogganing is fine for most of the park, but there's one corner where we have some concerns. If you get going fast enough, you can possibly shoot over a bank and into some trees at the bottom."

The city wants to ensure that sledding is done safely. When selecting a sledding hill, consider the entire area to make sure it is safe.