Live advice from City Hall

Madison Erhardt

The City of Kelowna and a national hardware chain are pairing up to bring instant information to contractors.

The Springfield Road Rona demonstrated a new pilot project that allows home improvers and handymen to Skype with city building inspectors and plan checkers.

The service is being tested as an easy way to communicate about plans to ensure they meet building code requirements, without having to drive to City Hall.

The virtual kiosk connects customers and contractors directly with city staff, so they can ask questions about renovations in real time.

Sherii Paiment, executive officer of the local Canadian Home Builders Association branch, said: "When you have any questions, you can ask them on the spot. You don't have to go downtown and ask and have it cut into your day."

Staff can provide immediate answers to building code, permit and bylaw questions.

The kiosk is now up and running, and could soon be accessible across the province.