Kelowna  

Ben Moss to reopen

Charm Diamond Centres has acquired the rights to the Ben Moss Jewellers banner and will reopen 16 stores that were closed when Ben Moss filed for creditor protection last year.

Charm says it will also retain more than 100 Ben Moss Jewellers employees and hire additional staff for a total of 175 jobs.

The stores, some of which will reopen as early as today, are in Ontario, B.C., Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Kelowna's is among the top-performing stores it will reopen in 14 markets.

Charm says it plans to announce details of a grand reopening event, which will take place in time for Valentine's Day.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Ben Moss, which suffered financial difficulties in recent years, was acquired by a wholesaler in 2013. The company filed for creditor protection in May 2016 and closed all of its stores.

Controversy erupted when the company said it couldn't fulfil jewelry guarantees.

Charm Diamond Centres president Troy Calder says he's "delighted" to be able to give the Ben Moss brand a fresh start.

"We have great respect for the Ben Moss Jewellers legacy and its long history," Calder said in a statement.

"Like Charm, the company has a similar story — it is a family-owned Canadian fine jewelry brand that customers have trusted for their most treasured memories."

