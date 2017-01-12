37392

Kelowna  

Home values rising

The housing market in Kelowna has taken a leap upwards. 

According to the Royal LePage House Price Survey and Market Survey Forecast, the prices of Kelowna homes has increased 14.9 per cent to $577,820.

“Kelowna is widely recognized as an ideal place to live, work and retire due in part to its pleasant year-round weather conditions, steady economy and balanced lifestyle," said Francis Braam, owner and broker, Royal LePage Kelowna. 

Double-digit gains spread across all housing categories for Kelowna including the median price of a two-story home, median price of a bungalow and price of a condominium rose.

  • Price of a two-storey home: up 14.4 per cent year-over-year to $672,041
  • Price of a bungalow: up 13.8 per cent to $536,907
  • Price of condominiums: up 20.9 per cent year-over-year to $389,691

"The attractiveness of our region, coupled with our affordability in comparison to Vancouver, is bringing a number of homebuyers into the Kelowna region, which has placed upward pressure on house prices,” Braam said.

When looking towards 2017, Braam said that he expects sales will continue to be strong but at a slower pace.

The slower market in the Vancouver region may result in less buyers coming from the Lower mainland.

