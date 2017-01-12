37392

Kelowna  

Where's all the snow?

The cold, snowy conditions on the valley floor have not transitioned to the surrounding hills and mountains.

According to the province's River Forecast Centre, snowpacks on Okanagan mountains are just 79 per cent of normal.

Provincewide, the snowpack for Jan. 1 has been below normal, with the average of all snow measurements at 82 per cent. In northern B.C., the snowpack is well below normal.

The centre says two key weather factors are driving snowpack development.

One is the extremely warm November, which slowed the start of the snow season. The other has been the cold, dry conditions seen throughout much of December.

"Colder than normal temperatures in southwest BC has led to much greater snow accumulations at low elevation, while the impact on higher elevation snowpack has been modest. Snow at low elevation has been much higher than normal through December, with many areas receiving twice as much snow as normal, or more."

The lower than normal snowpack would indicate a reduced risk of seasonal flooding and lower than normal stream flow in the spring and summer.

