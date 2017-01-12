Sentencing soon for slasher

Photo: Facebook

A Rutland man accused of stabbing two people, on two separate occasions, with a machete appeared briefly in court by video on Thursday.

Derrick Kurtis Antoine, 29, was arrested and charged Aug. 16 after stabbing his alleged ex-girlfriend in the back.

The incident took place at an apartment on Franklyn Road.

Police said the woman, believed to be in her twenties, suffered a puncture wound below her shoulder blade and was taken to hospital.

Antoine has also been charged in connection with a machete attach that took place on Aug. 8 at Ben Lee Park.

A 22-year-old man was approached by two men who were armed with machetes and proceeded to kick, punch and slash the victim across the face, according to police. He suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The park is located across the street from the apartment building on Franklyn Road.

Antoine plead guilty to assault causing bodily harm, assault, resisting or obstructing a peace officer and breach of bail conditions for the Aug. 16 incident. He also plead guilt to an assault charge from June 28.

His mother was in the courtroom and said “goodbye, son” before Antoine left the video.

A pre-sentence report has been ordered, and Antoine will appear in court again on Jan. 26.