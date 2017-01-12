37392

Kelowna  

Chaos on the bridge

- | Story: 185861

UPDATE: 11:10 a.m.

Police have opened one lane eastbound across the bridge into Kelowna.
 
"The RCMP wish to thank the public for their patience," says Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

Mounties with rifles and handguns drawn arrested two people after blocking the bridge over Okanagan Lake.

Officers are not currently hunting any other suspects.

One man who drove across the bridge as the police drama was unfolding said there was major damage to the front end of a police cruiser, appearing as if it had been rammed.

Numerous other vehicles were also damaged.

"Something crazy was happening there," he said. "It's a big mess."

Traffic is backed up into West Kelowna. Police say there are working to open one lane into Kelowna.

"It's a gong show there now. Nobody's getting through for a long time," said the driver.

Police are asking witnesses to contact them at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, crimestoppers.net or texting CRIMES (274637) ktown.

UPDATE: 10:20 a.m.

A Castanet reader stuck on the bridge said police now have a man in custody.

"Officer informed us a green car was bashing into cars and was chased across bridge between all stuck cars. A few of the officers vehicles are bashed up too," according to a tipster.

ORIGINAL: 10:10 a.m.

There's a large ongoing police operation causing traffic chaos on the bridge over Okanagan Lake.

Police have blocked off the bridge coming into Kelowna, as other officers are closely monitoring vehicles driving toward West Kelowna.

Castanet has received tips that a police aircraft is also circling.

At least eight RCMP squad cars are on the bridge, and other police vehicles have been seen in downtown Kelowna.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

37407
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36599


37590


Real Estate
2933990
454 Sarsons Road
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,595,000
more details


37780


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sparta
Sparta Kelowna SPCA >


37589




Ever been on an ice carousel?

Ever been on an ice carousel?

Must Watch
These guys in Finland totally made one!
charlie_sheen_considered_suicide_after_hiv_diagnosis.jpg
Charlie Sheen considered suicide after HIV diagnosis
Showbiz
Charlie Sheen wanted to "eat a bullet" and end his life...
Screen Shot 2017-01-11 at 2.17.43 PM
FIFA’s Best Goal Of 2016
Must Watch
The Puskas Award is given by FIFA every year to the scorer of the...
TheTango-BestOfSeven-0111201771
Best of Seven – Red Heads
Daily Dose
Who doesn’t love red heads? Vote for your favourite below!
First world problems
First world problems
Must Watch
Sometimes it’s easy to lose perspective…
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
January 9, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38232