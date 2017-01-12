UPDATE: 11:10 a.m.

Police have opened one lane eastbound across the bridge into Kelowna.



"The RCMP wish to thank the public for their patience," says Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

Mounties with rifles and handguns drawn arrested two people after blocking the bridge over Okanagan Lake.

Officers are not currently hunting any other suspects.

One man who drove across the bridge as the police drama was unfolding said there was major damage to the front end of a police cruiser, appearing as if it had been rammed.

Numerous other vehicles were also damaged.

"Something crazy was happening there," he said. "It's a big mess."

Traffic is backed up into West Kelowna. Police say there are working to open one lane into Kelowna.

"It's a gong show there now. Nobody's getting through for a long time," said the driver.

Police are asking witnesses to contact them at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, crimestoppers.net or texting CRIMES (274637) ktown.

UPDATE: 10:20 a.m.

A Castanet reader stuck on the bridge said police now have a man in custody.

"Officer informed us a green car was bashing into cars and was chased across bridge between all stuck cars. A few of the officers vehicles are bashed up too," according to a tipster.

ORIGINAL: 10:10 a.m.

There's a large ongoing police operation causing traffic chaos on the bridge over Okanagan Lake.

Police have blocked off the bridge coming into Kelowna, as other officers are closely monitoring vehicles driving toward West Kelowna.

Castanet has received tips that a police aircraft is also circling.

At least eight RCMP squad cars are on the bridge, and other police vehicles have been seen in downtown Kelowna.