Kelowna  

Hey boss, my car's on fire

"Well, that's the best excuse I've ever had for being late for work."

That's what the owner of a Volkswagen Golf had to say about his car catching fire this morning in Kelowna.

The car caught fire from what is believed to be an electrical short about 8:30 a.m. when the owner started it up in his driveway this morning.

The incident, at a home on the corner of Clifton Road and Mountain Avenue, caused a distraction for commuters heading into downtown Kelowna and a minor traffic delay for vehicles heading towards Clement Avenue.

The man was unhurt in the incident, and firefighters made quick work of the smouldering VW.

