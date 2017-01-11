One love for Kelowna

37392

Kelowna ranks in the top ten cities in all of Canada to find the most monogamous people. 

EliteSingles said that Kelowna is the 10th most likely place to find the nation’s most monogamous men and women.

Twenty thousand Canadians from EliteSingles were asked to rank themselves from one to seven on if they believed that monogamy is essential in a relationship.

“The study demonstrates that there are actually still plenty of people out there who do value monogamy and want to build a lasting and loving relationship,” said Salama Marine, EliteSingles psychologist.

Canadians as a whole are strongly in favour of monogamy with the average result for women being 6.3 out of 7 and 5.7 for men.

Overall the most monogamous people live in Aurora, Ontario, followed by Whitehorse and Port Moody.

Canada’s most monogamous men live in Port Moody, Whitehorse, and Aurora. The most monogamous women live in Stratford, Airdrie and Woodstock.

Marine said that as society becomes more permissive it is also becoming more aware of the fact that other types of love can exist. 

“The biggest sign of romantic incompatibility is if you and the person you’re seeing have different expectations from the relationship,” said Marine.

To see all the locations, visit the EliteSingle website.

