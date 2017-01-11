37392

Kelowna  

Tied up child for sex pix

A Kelowna man will spend four months behind bars for tying up a six-year-old girl and taking photos of her for sexual purposes.

William Williams, 27, pleaded guilty to sexual interference of a person under the age of 16 after an incident on April 18, 2016.

While the relationship Williams had with the child can't be published, to protect the identity of the victim, Williams was in a position of trust.

“Mr. Williams took advantage of that trust,” Justice Brad Chapman said in court, Wednesday.

On the afternoon of April 18, with the permission of the child's mother, Williams took the girl to Kelowna airport to watch planes land.

Before they went to the airport, Williams stopped by his house and took the child into his bedroom. He first asked her to remove her clothes, but she refused, and instead offered to just roll up her sleeves and pant legs.

Using a purple rope that Williams used to tie up his wife for sexual purposes, Williams bound the child's legs and had her lie on her stomach and curl her toes in a specific way while he took pictures of her.

Williams later admitted to having a foot fetish, and said he was sexually aroused by ropes and knots. He told police he had taken the pictures for a sexual purpose.

Earlier that day, Williams' wife had told him she was leaving him, and his defence counsel, Michael Stephenson, argued that he was under a lot of stress and is remorseful.

Williams later told police he had taken pictures of the child for sexual purposes on other occasions, when the child was just five years old.

Williams was originally charged with sexual assault, making child pornography and possession of child pornography, in addition to sexual interference, but he was only convicted on the single charge.

Sexual interference of a person under 16 carries a mandatory minimum sentence of three months, but because of the aggravating factors, including Williams' position of trust, Chapman felt four months jail, along with three years of probation, was appropriate.

Additionally, Williams will be added to the National Sex Offender Registry for 10 years.

