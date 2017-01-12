Pets left to freeze

Photo: BunnyBaubies

Once a beloved pet, now an animal left to fend for itself in the bitter cold.

Animals are all too often abandoned, and the current frigid weather makes that a death sentence, according to The Responsible Animal Care Society.

"Your pet is a part of your family. You wouldn't put your mother on the street, so you shouldn't leave your pet to fend for themselves either," TRACS president Cyndy Mymka said.

In the last four months, TRACS has taken in four rabbits from the Sexsmith Road area. One was pregnant and had six babies that would have likely died a slow, painful death due to lack of food and shelter if it hadn't been rescued.

The current cold snap makes pets' survival all the more difficult if they are abandoned.

"The majority believe that many of the animals on the streets are wild, but the fact is that almost all of them have been domesticated," said Mymka.

Every animal has a story, she said.

A dog that once lived in a heated home with food, water, shelter and love now has little chance on its own in freezing conditions.