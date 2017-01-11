Ski-up mountaintop ATM

Photo: Contributed

Stuck on top of a mountain without cash?

CIBC has installed it's first ski-through automated teller machine on Whistler Mountain.

The ATM is eight feet high, weighs 6,000 pounds and sits 6,000 feet above sea level, near the Roundhouse Lodge.

Riders can stay warm under heated lamps and even put their gloves and ski poles in holders while they bank.

CIBC says the one-of-a-kind ATM puts banking at clients' ski tips and is part of its new five-year partnership with Whistler-Blackcomb Resort.