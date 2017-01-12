Marching in solidarity

Photo: Contributed

Thousands of people are expected to march in solidarity on Jan. 21 for a women’s rights march, including a group in Kelowna.

The peaceful march will take place a day after the U.S. Presidential inauguration.

“Canadians will gather to say loud and clear that discrimination will not be tolerated and stand in support of all those who have been the targets of hatred within Canada and abroad,” reads a press release by Gillian Sonin.

Canadian across the country will be rallying in support for those in the U.S. who are marching in Washington.

“Everyone who believes that women’s rights are human rights will be marching on Jan. 27,” said the release.

Individuals will be gathering at The Sails on Jan. 21 starting at 10 a.m.