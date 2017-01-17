Passion for Prairie food

Photo: Contributed

The Canadian Culinary Championships return to Kelowna Feb. 3-4.

Eleven of the best chefs from across the country have competed to represent their regions in Kelowna.

The Gold Medal Plates grand finale will take place at the Delta Grand Hotel, with the crowning of the national champion.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Canadian Olympic Foundation.

Castanet is featuring an exclusive series of bios on the competing chefs leading up the event.

Scott Torgerson – Radisson Hotel and Aroma Resto Bar, Saskatoon

Scott Torgerson started in the food service Industry at the age of 14.

He has worked in some of Manitoba's premiere kitchens, including an apprenticeship at St. Charles Golf and Country Club, under master chef Takashi Murakami. He is currently the executive chef of the Radisson Hotel and Aroma Restaurant in Saskatoon.

Torgerson has received numerous culinary awards on provincial, national, and international levels and is a member of National Culinary Team Canada.

He maintains a strong working relationship with the producers of Saskatchewan, highlighting local ingredients, with flavours influenced by a Scandinavian background.