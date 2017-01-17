37392
38032

Kelowna  

Passion for Prairie food

- | Story: 185794

The Canadian Culinary Championships return to Kelowna Feb. 3-4.

Eleven of the best chefs from across the country have competed to represent their regions in Kelowna.

The Gold Medal Plates grand finale will take place at the Delta Grand Hotel, with the crowning of the national champion.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Canadian Olympic Foundation. 

Castanet is featuring an exclusive series of bios on the competing chefs leading up the event.

Scott Torgerson – Radisson Hotel and Aroma Resto Bar, Saskatoon

Scott Torgerson started in the food service Industry at the age of 14.

He has worked in some of Manitoba's premiere kitchens, including an apprenticeship at St. Charles Golf and Country Club, under master chef Takashi Murakami. He is currently the executive chef of the Radisson Hotel and Aroma Restaurant in Saskatoon.

Torgerson has received numerous culinary awards on provincial, national, and international levels and is a member of National Culinary Team Canada.

He maintains a strong working relationship with the producers of Saskatchewan, highlighting local ingredients, with flavours influenced by a Scandinavian background. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

38364
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


37590


Real Estate
2809199
LAKEVIEW!! Black Mountain Bldg Lot!
$329,000
more details
37707


38037


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kim
Kim Kelowna SPCA >


37589


38037


TheTango-DailyDose-0116201734SLIDER

Daily Dose – January 17, 2017

Daily Dose
Take a bite out of crime with today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0116201744
Daily Dose – January 17, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose is brought to you by bacon. Wonderful...
katy_perry_throws_orlando_bloom_a_surprise_40th_birthday_party.jpg
Katy Perry throws Orlando Bloom a surprise 40th birthday party
Music
Katy Perry surprised boyfriend Orlando Bloom with a huge party to...
Screen Shot 2017-01-16 at 1.26.13 PM
Monday Sports Gifs – January 16, 2017
Galleries
Here we go again! The best of the week that was in sports!
Screen Shot 2017-01-16 at 1.35.52 PM
Monday Sports Gifs – January 16, 2017 (2)
Galleries
“I can do that, I just don’t want to” untitled...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
January 9, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35991