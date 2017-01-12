How does Kelowna rank?

Kelowna is getting recognized for all the right reasons.

Kelowna, and the Okanagan, is gaining attention for its local craft beer, food, reputation as a hub for a tech industry and mild summers, according to the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission.

“Young professionals in the Okanagan enjoy growing career opportunities, short commutes, access to great skiing, a booming local food, wine and craft beer scene and many other fun and professional perks,” said Drew Vincent, Okanagan Young Professionals Collective officer.

“But it is the combination of all these things rather than any one factor that makes living and working in the Okanagan so great," he said.

The Okanagan is the third largest and fastest growing tech hub in B.C. and offers many professional opportunities, according to the study conducted by COEDC.

Kelowna is the third largest region in B.C. with 52 per cent of the population being female and 48 per cent male. The average age in Kelowna is 41 and there has been a 9.9 per cent growth.

Summers in Kelowna are on average warmer with low humidity making for perfect conditions for outdoor activities, compared to other cities.

The region boasts more affordable housing with the median household in Kelowna bringing in $73,630 income with 71 per cent income leftover.

According to the study, home buyers in Kelowna get more bang for their buck.

The average price of a home in Kelowna is $516,400, much lower than Vancouver at $966,299 and Toronto at $756,000.

And if that doesn't make you hooked on living in Kelowna, the average commute for drivers is 15 minutes. Sorry Torontonians, who spend on 33 minutes commuting, and Vancouverites who spend 29 minutes in commute.