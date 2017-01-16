No slouch in the kitchen

Photo: Contributed

The Canadian Culinary Championships return to Kelowna Feb. 3-4.

Eleven of the best chefs from across the country have competed to represent their regions in Kelowna.

The Gold Medal Plates grand finale will take place at the Delta Grand Hotel, with the crowning of the national champion.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Canadian Olympic Foundation.

Castanet is featuring an exclusive series of bios on the competing chefs leading up the event.

Eric Hanson – Prairie Noodle Shop, Edmonton

Born and raised in Edmonton, but with an itch to see the world, it's no surprise Eric Hanson's influences in the kitchen come from the 40-plus countries he's eaten and cooked in across the globe.

A former head chef on a five-star game reserve in South Africa, Hanson has been cooking professionally for 16 years and is making his first appearance at Gold Medal Plates. Aside from serving ramen in his restaurant, he owns a small company that offers catering, consulting, menu writing, and staffing assistance to a number of restaurants in Edmonton.

Hanson most recently helped open Get Cooking, North 53 and Prairie Noodle Shop. Before that, he was at Niche, and has also been seen on City TV, Global and CTV cooking segments.

Perhaps best known his ability to successfully cook for guests with severe allergies, Hanson knows from experience how to navigate the tricky waters of allergies in the kitchen.