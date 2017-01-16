37392

Kelowna  

No slouch in the kitchen

- | Story: 185786

The Canadian Culinary Championships return to Kelowna Feb. 3-4.

Eleven of the best chefs from across the country have competed to represent their regions in Kelowna.

The Gold Medal Plates grand finale will take place at the Delta Grand Hotel, with the crowning of the national champion.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Canadian Olympic Foundation. 

Castanet is featuring an exclusive series of bios on the competing chefs leading up the event.

Eric Hanson – Prairie Noodle Shop, Edmonton 

Born and raised in Edmonton, but with an itch to see the world, it's no surprise Eric Hanson's influences in the kitchen come from the 40-plus countries he's eaten and cooked in across the globe.

A former head chef on a five-star game reserve in South Africa, Hanson has been cooking professionally for 16 years and is making his first appearance at Gold Medal Plates. Aside from serving ramen in his restaurant, he owns a small company that offers catering, consulting, menu writing, and staffing assistance to a number of restaurants in Edmonton.

Hanson most recently helped open Get Cooking, North 53 and Prairie Noodle Shop. Before that, he was at Niche, and has also been seen on City TV, Global and CTV cooking segments.

Perhaps best known his ability to successfully cook for guests with severe allergies, Hanson knows from experience how to navigate the tricky waters of allergies in the kitchen. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

38132
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


37590


Real Estate
2649037
1000-1631 Dickson Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$369,900
more details
38340


38037


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Precious
Precious Kelowna SPCA >


37589


37977


TheTango-DailyDose-0110201766

Daily Dose – January 16, 2016

Daily Dose
Cookies. Oh, and other fun pictures too.
TheTango-DailyDose-0110201756
Daily Dose – January 16, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
A balloon of cheese has now made its way onto my bucket list.
broadcaster_pulls_michael_jackson_tv_programme_after_daughters_criticism.jpg
Broadcaster pulls Michael Jackson TV programme after daughter’s criticism
Music
U.K. broadcaster Sky will not air a TV programme in which Michael...
Road paving perfection
Road paving perfection
Must Watch
Everyone is watching this video of a road being paved because it...
andrew_garfield_still_has_so_much_love_for_ex_emma_stone.jpg
Andrew Garfield still has ‘so much love’ for ex Emma Stone
Showbiz
Andrew Garfield still has an "unconditional" bond with...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
January 9, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
33039