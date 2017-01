Firefighters used a tall ladder truck to battle a blaze at OK Builders in Kelowna.

The fire broke out just before 2 p.m.

Smoke was visible from the building at 929 McCurdy Road.

"There isn't an extensive amount of damage to the building," said Kelowna fire Chief Jeff Carlisle. "However, both interior and exterior walls were affected. Everyone evacuated the building before the fire department arrived and no one was injured on scene."

"It is still unclear what exactly caused the fire."