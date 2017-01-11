37392
37973

Kelowna  

Our frozen lake

- | Story: 185772

Somewhere off the shores of Kelowna at the bottom of Okanagan Lake lay a case or two of very old scotch.

As the story goes, a delivery driver was trying to get the booze to its appointed destination with a motorcycle and a sidecar on the frozen lake.

The bike, sidecar and driver broke through the ice. The man was able to rescue his vehicle ... but not the scotch.

Such stories are plentiful from oldtimers and historians when it comes to those winters cold enough to completely freeze the 6,200-square-kilometre lake.

Like the time a group of men thought it would be fun to drive a truck from Kelowna to Penticton on the ice.

They made it to Penticton without incident, but on their way back – you guessed it – the truck broke through the ice.

The men made it out OK, and eventually, with the assistance of horses and ropes, the truck was pulled to safety.

The lake has frozen over many times over the past 125 years.

While the exact number is open to debate, historians believe it has occurred at least nine times. Documented instances occurred in January of 1893, 1899, 1907, 1909, 1928, 1937, 1949 and 1950. 1968 was the only year it froze in December.

That was also the last year the lake froze.

While the 1968 freeze didn't cause much in the way of transportation woes since the Okanagan Lake Floating Bridge had been finished a decade earlier, previous deep freezes were a nightmare for residents and merchants alike.

Prior to the bridge, a ferry service linked the two sides of the lake, transporting pedestrians, vehicles and goods from side to side. When the lake froze over, tugboats or other vessels were used to break up the ice to allow for the ferry to cross.

In extreme cases when the ice was too thick, dynamite was used to blow open a path. Dynamite was last used in 1950.

Then, there was the documented case of a CPR barge getting stuck in the ice. A rescue boat also got stuck, as did an ice breaker dispatched to rescue both vessels.

Ice flows left behind by ice breakers also provided some entertainment for kids at the time. They would skate from ice flow to ice flow, trying not to fall into the frigid waters below. As you can imagine, some made it, and some had to be pulled out of the water.

While there has been ice along the shore, the lake has not completely frozen over in nearly 50 years.

Some say conditions, like water patterns, have changed around the lake, making that event unlikely.

However, Don Dobson, an expert in surface water, says nothing has changed on the lake that would prevent a complete freeze.

Comparing temperature data from this year to years the lake froze over would indicate it hasn't been cold enough long enough in recent years for a freeze.

– Thanks to historian Sharron Simpson and the Kelowna Museum for contributing to this story.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

38364
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36599


37590


Real Estate
2882585
3434 Lumby Mabel Lake Road
8 bedrooms 5 baths
$1,900,000
more details
38034


37593


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Angel
Angel Kelowna SPCA >


36634


37780


thetango-weirdwednesday-0104201724

Weird Wednesday – January 11, 2017

Galleries
Ignore the title of this post. All the latest fashion trends can be found here!
thetango-weirdwednesday-0103201735
Weird Wednesday – January 11, 2017
Galleries
“But why!?” We’ve been asking that for awhile...
screen-shot-2017-01-10-at-11-21-27-am
World’s longest floating path opens to public in China
Must Watch
Extending 5,100+ meters, the pathway breaks the Guiness World...
mariah_careys_beau_felt_he_was_meant_to_be_with_her.jpg
Mariah Carey’s beau felt he was ‘meant to be with her’
Music
Mariah Carey's new beau felt as though he was "meant to...
thetango-oddlysatisfying-0110201704
Oddly satisfying photos that will make you feel good
Galleries
Just sitting and staring at these pictures will make you feel...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
January 9, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38170