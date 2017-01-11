Drugs up butt does pay off

Photo: File photo

A man who hid 53 baggies of various drugs in his rectum when confronted by police was acquitted on all charges Wednesday, after a judge “reluctantly” determined his arrest and detainment were unlawful.

Ronjot Dhami, 23, was arrested on the morning of June 10, 2014, after an RCMP officer has been staking out a residence on Leon Avenue suspected of being involved in drug trafficking.

Dhami was in the passenger seat of a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV when Const. Evan Diachok pulled the vehicle over for a traffic violation.

The officer witnessed Dahmi vigorously rubbing his hands together and reaching into the glove box before the vehicle pulled over, and later noticed a small glob of lotion on his chin.

Having busted a different man in a similar situation who used lotion to hide drugs in his rectum just one month prior, Const. Diachok suspected Dhami had used a similar technique,

A marijuana joint was also found in plain sight in the vehicle and Dhami was arrested.

He was placed in a “dry cell” that had its water turned off, so Dhami couldn't use the toilet to the dispose of the suspected evidence.

Dhami spent the night in jail, and his lawyer, Stan Tessmer, appeared in court the following day for Dhami's bail hearing.

Justice Peter Rogers described Tessmer as “anxious to proceed,” but the hearing was adjourned to after lunch.

With his willpower finally failing, Dhami was found in his cell at 1 p.m. pushing feces-covered baggies, 53 in total, down a drain in his cell. The bags contained 1.24 grams of heroin, 5.86 grams of crack-cocaine and 4.59 grams of fentanyl.

Despite Const. Diachok's hunch being correct, Justice Rogers determined that the officer's prior experience with a person hiding drugs in their rectum, along with the lotion found on Dhami's chin, was not strong enough evidence to arrest and detain him for possession of heroin.

Justice Rogers therefore found that the 53 baggies of drugs should be excluded as evidence from the trial.

"The evidence was excluded at the end of day and as a result there was no evidence of any drugs found and as such there was no further evidence called and Mr. Dhami was acquitted on all charges," said Ashleigh Baylis, the Crown prosecutor in the case.

Dhami declined to comment on the court's decision following his acquittal.