Photo: Contributed A Kelowna resident is offering a free house – the catch is you'll have to move it.

An ad posted on Jan. 4 in the Castanet classifieds lists a two-bedroom home in downtown Kelowna for free.

The offer includes only the house, which is about 760 square feet with two bedrooms and one bath. It won't be ready to be moved until at least April 4.

Castanet reached out to the seller, and it may already be taken.

"The home is currently being occupied and we are meeting with someone tomorrow (Thursday) who is interested in taking the house," said the seller.