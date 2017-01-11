More crime after YLW threat

Photo: File photo Michael Howells was arrested at YLW in October 2014.

A man who attempted to delay a flight he was running late for by calling in a bomb threat at Kelowna's airport will serve an additional 10 1/2 months in prison for crimes committed while he awaited sentencing for the threat.

Michael Howells, 37, pleaded guilty to mischief on Aug. 21, 2015, for threatening an outbound WestJet flight by phone in October 2014. He remained out of custody until his sentencing on Sept. 22, 2016, when he was given a 347-day sentence for the threat.

Howells did not lay low while out of custody though. One month after pleading guilty to the threat, Howells broke into Cutting Edge Automotive on Highway 97 near Sexsmith Road, and stole $4,000 worth of merchandise. He was identified by fingerprints on a sliding window and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was found with stolen property on Oct. 1 and later pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property but served no jail time.

On Jan. 22, 2016, Howells was found driving while prohibited and in breach of his bail conditions. He paid a $500 fine, served five days in jail and was given a one-year driving prohibition.

Several months later, on July 1, he was caught in Penticton driving while prohibited again.

Finally, in the early hours of Sept. 9, he was found in Penticton carrying a Taser, a prohibited weapon, and breaching his bail conditions.

Howells pleaded guilty Wednesday to the September 2015 break and enter, the July 2016 prohibited driving charge and the September 2016 prohibited weapon and breach of conditions charges, which dealt with all of his remaining outstanding charges.

“I've wasted enough of everybody's time,” Howells said, apologizing to the court. “I just want it dealt with, it's between me and the Lord above.”

Howells has struggled with drug addiction for much of his life, most recently with crystal meth. In 2008, his brother was murdered, sending him into a depression that exacerbated his drug issues. In 2012, he split up with his wife of two years who is mother of his two young children.

“It kills me for what my kids have to accept as a father,” Howells told the court. “I don't want my kids to grow up seeing their father as an addict.”

Howells will serve the additional 10 1/2 months after he has completed his year sentence for the plane threat. This will be followed by a 12-month period of probation, where he hopes to continue his rehabilitation for his addiction issues.

“If you look at anything on my record, it's all drug related and I bet that's the same for 99 per cent of the inmates in here,” he said. “It's a brutal world.”