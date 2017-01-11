37392

Kelowna  

Record month at YLW

The Kelowna airport is soaring to new heights.

December was YLW’s busiest month ever, with more than 166,500 passengers – up from the previous record of nearly 161,000 in August.

The airport saw a record-setting 1.73 million travellers in 2016, and airport traffic was up every month of the year.

“This is great news not only for YLW, but also the entire region,” said airport director Sam Samaddar. 

He said it means an increase in tourism and a boost to the regional economy.

“The reason for the increase is in large part due to the launch of new routes and airlines, along with increased capacity on current popular destinations,” said Samaddar. 

“The Okanagan’s status as a four-season destination doesn’t hurt either, with world-class skiing, wineries and agri-tourism drawing travellers to the region, especially with the weakened Canadian dollar.”

The airport expects the trend to continue, with an additional three per cent growth in 2017.

35686