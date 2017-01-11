Ponds pose danger?

Madison Erhardt

Public skating on ponds can be plenty of fun, but it may pose a serious risk to skaters, the City of Kelowna is warning.

As temperatures continue to drop, skaters continue to flood the ice for a game of pond hockey despite the city's warnings to stay clear of the makeshift rinks.

"We have had the same sign out for years and haven't gotten any complaints. We don't monitor all the sites. The signs are there to protect the safety of people," said Ian Wilson, city park services manager.

Wilson said that earlier this week a quad was being used at Blair Pond in the Wilden area to clear off the snow and it fell through the ice.

"You never know how many people are on the ice at a time and how heavy machines are."