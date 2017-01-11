37392
Kelowna  

In the grip of icy fingers

If you're shaking in your boots today, it's understandable.

The mercury hit -25 C in Kelowna and Vernon Wednesday morning. Temperatures were higher in Penticton at about -15 C.

Still, Okanagan residents aren't the worst off in the province.

Environment Canada has extreme cold warnings in effect the Nicola region, the Fraser Valley, Whistler, Victoria, the Gulf Islands and the northcoast inland areas.

In the Nicola, a period of very cold wind chills is expected, near - 35.

"While anyone who isn't dressed warmly is at risk in cold weather conditions, some are at greater risk than others for frost bite and hypothermia," says Environment Canada.

They include outdoor workers and the homeless.

The Fraser Valley is at risk of 90 km/h winds this morning.

