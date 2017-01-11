Burlesque tribute show

A group of women are hoping to empower others through burlesque dancing.

Femme Fatale will be performing at Sapphire lounge on Friday and Saturday for their tribute performance in memory of all the artists that have died.

“We are not a full nipple tassels and thong dance group,” said Tina Mandl, owner of Femme Fatale. “We are just a big group of women empowering each other to feel good about themselves and dance like no one is watching.”

The group hopes to empower woman to be who they want to and give performers a chance to express themselves.

“There’s not a whole lot for adults to do in terms of performance opportunities in Kelowna so it is just another way to create a fun vibe in the community,” said Mandl.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online at Eventbrite or at Orange Fitness.