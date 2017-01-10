37392

Kelowna  

Career criminal in custody

A career criminal is back before the courts after the Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant on Hein Road in Rutland last Friday, finding a semi-automatic handgun and illicit drugs.

Daniel Mader, 33, served eight years in prison for manslaughter in the 2005 gruesome killing of drug dealer Jody Elliot with a hammer.

He was arrested and charged Friday, along with 30-year-old Shannah Mccray and 25-year-old Rebecka Hill, after police searched the Rutland residence and found the weapon.

Mader is facing one charge of breach of probation and 11 weapons charges, while Mccray faces five weapons charges and Hill faces breach of probation and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

During an April 2015 sentencing for using a stolen truck to ram a police car in 2013, Justice Peter Rogers described Mader as a career criminal.

Less than four months later, he was back before the courts facing charges of aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and other charges for an incident in July 2015, but he was acquitted.

While Mader has an extensive criminal record, Hill has also faced multiple drug-related charges and breach of probation. The day before her arrest on Jan. 6, Hill had pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in October 2015.

Mader remains in custody and is expected to appear in court next on Jan. 16, while Hill has been released on bail and is expected in court on Jan. 19.

Mccray has no previous criminal record and has been released on bail, but is expected in court on Jan. 16.

