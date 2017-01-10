37392

Kelowna  

A spectacular sight

Peachland residents say the landslide that happened on Friday was like nothing they had ever seen before.

“I’ve never witnessed anything like that before, or even the crack in the road,” said Jack Heynsbergen.

Engineers and BC Hydro staff were on site Tuesday afternoon still trying to figure out how the earth slid from Renfrew Road all the way down to Highway 97. 

A fence has been set up just in front of the slide to keep people away.

Heynsbergen said he went to take a photograph of the crack, originally only a small hairline, in the road just moments before it gave out from underneath him. 

“It was an inch wide, then turned into two inches, and then it went to a foot,” he said. “While we were standing there and away it went.”

Lionel Goulet who has lived in Peachland for 18 years said he happened to be out on his balcony when the slide happened.

“All of a sudden it just took off,” he said. “The spruce tree tops rushed down the hill and they rumbled.

“It was quite spectacular to see.”

Goulet said thousands of yards of earth and mud went rumbling down towards Highway 97 in a matter of seconds. 

“It’s a nasty, nasty slide,” Goulet said.

Heynsbergen said he is thankful his home is beside the slide and has allowed his neighbours to park in his driveway as their access is blocked off. 

“It’s going to be a while before someone is running up and down this road,” said Heynsbergen. “I am glad I am on this side of it.”

Residents affected by the slide are being asked to continue to conserve their water and sewer use.

Report a Typo


